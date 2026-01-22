Maryland is bracing for a major winter storm this weekend that’s expected to bring heavy snow and ice, likely having a major impact on roads, air travel, businesses and schools into next week.

Snowfall will start Saturday evening and continue Sunday, with a high likelihood of at least 5 inches of snow and possibly more than 10, the National Weather Service said Thursday. Significant ice accumulation is also possible on Sunday south of Interstate 70.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for much of Maryland starting Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. During the storm, visibility could be one-quarter mile or less, making travel very difficult, according to NWS.

The storm system is expected to sweep across much of the East Coast by Sunday, with millions of people under some type of winter weather watch, warning or advisory.

The weather service also warned about a prolonged period of sub-zero wind chills starting Friday evening that could linger through the middle of next week.

Baltimoreans should prepare for the storm, getting any necessary groceries and medicines for the weekend and prepare an emergency kit in the car.