As Maryland braces for 5 to 18 inches of snowfall over the weekend, some universities have announced closures, cancellations and adjustments for virtual learning that affect new and returning students.

Here are the Maryland universities making changes ahead of a major snowstorm that could disrupt life for millions on the East Coast.

Bowie State University

Bowie State University in Prince George’s County announced classes, officer operations and on-campus activities on Monday are canceled. | Read the alert.

McDaniel College

McDaniel College, in Westminster, will be closed Saturday-Monday, and undergraduate classes are canceled Tuesday. | Read the alert.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore

The University of Maryland, Baltimore, canceled in-person activities on campus from Saturday-Monday. The school will close at 5 p.m. Saturday and all day Sunday and Monday, but classes will be virtual. | Read the alert.

Towson University

Towson University announced its campus would shutter from Sunday-Tuesday. All classes on Monday and Tuesday are canceled, the school announced. | Read the alert.

University of Maryland Baltimore County

The University of Maryland Baltimore County will be closed from Sunday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. All in-person and remote classes will resume at noon Tuesday unless further closings or delays are announced. Asynchronous online classes will occur as scheduled. | Read the alert.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore announced all classes Monday to Jan. 30 will be virtual, and students looking to move in have to wait until the following weekend. | Read the alert.