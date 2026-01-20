You may have seen a snow accumulation forecast in the double digits for this weekend on your phone’s weather app. While weather experts say it’s too early predict snowfall, Baltimoreans should plan for a winter storm threat this weekend and expect travel delays and closures.

“The parameters are there for an impactful snow event,” said Anna Stuck, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

An Arctic front will bring cold temperatures and wind gusts to the Baltimore region starting Tuesday night, Stuck said. Tuesday will see a high of 27 and a low of 17.

Baltimore City is under a “Code Blue” alert for extreme cold through Wednesday morning. A list of warming centers and overnight shelters is available on the city website.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday, and warm up into the high 40s to low 50s on Thursday, before dipping significantly.

A second, expansive system could bring heavy snow and freezing rain to much of the southern and eastern portions of the U.S. starting Friday. The system will move from the southern Rockies into Maryland through the weekend.

Friday will see a high near 35 with a low around 11, according to the weather service. Stuck said high temperatures in the Baltimore area during the weekend will be in the upper teens to low 20s, but wind chills will make it feel a lot colder.

Expect temperatures to feel in the single digits on Saturday and Sunday.

Maryland has seen little snow this winter despite periods of cold, with the last significant snow event in January 2025. That system left parts of the state with up to a foot of snow, and the city saw about 6 inches of snowfall. It also disrupted local train and bus service and caused multiple cancellations at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this year predicted a warmer than usual winter for much of the country, including Maryland.