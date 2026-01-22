The snow forecasted to hit the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend has thrown a wrench into a long-planned Orioles event.

The Orioles were forced to cancel Saturday events of the annual Birdland Caravan. Additionally, because players were scheduled to arrive in Baltimore from around the country, some originally scheduled participants aren’t able to make appearances Friday.

One event Friday is also canceled: The Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash will no longer hold a meet and greet opportunity at the Bel Air Weis Market.

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s breakfast with the Orioles and the duckpin bowling event will receive an email with information on a full refund.

The full list of Saturday events to be canceled are: the Orioles breakfast at Turf Valley Resort, duckpin bowling in Linthicum Heights, family bingo at Sykesville Freedom Volunteer Fire Department, a Prince George’s County photo-op, a Frederick meet and greet, and fan rallies at White Marsh Mall and Westfield Montgomery Mall.

Here are the updates to Friday’s scheduled appearances: For the Arcade Happy Hour at GameOn Bar + Arcade in Baltimore, catcher Adley Rutschman and right-hander Tyler Wells will appear. Rutschman was originally scheduled to be there with Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg.

The event will still take place between 6-8 p.m.

And at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Wells will no longer appear (he can’t be in two places at once). Instead, manager Craig Albernaz, outfielder Dylan Beavers and catcher Samuel Basallo will hold it down between 6-8 p.m.