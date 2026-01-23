A major winter storm is on track to dump heavy snow and ice on the Baltimore region this weekend, prompting warnings from state and local officials for Marylanders to prepare. The storm, which will sweep over the area Saturday evening into Monday morning, will likely cause disruptions to travel, businesses and schools.

The National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory for Central Maryland starting Friday at 8 p.m. until Saturday morning. The weather service issued a winter storm watch for much of Maryland starting Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to single digits Friday evening as the storm makes its way to the Baltimore region. Wind chills will make the weather feel even colder, nearing 0 degrees.

Snow is expected to start Saturday evening between 8 p.m. and midnight, said Anna Stuck, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office. The Baltimore area could see between 11 and 13 inches, she said, and snow could amount to as high as 15 inches north of the city.

Sleet and freezing rain are also likely on Sunday, starting late morning into the afternoon before 1 p.m. Ice accumulation could amount to an inch in the Baltimore area and a quarter-inch in Annapolis, Stuck said. Snow could pick back up Sunday evening into Monday morning between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness, activating the Department of Emergency Management to get ready for snowy and icy conditions.

Other local agencies, as well as hospitals and transportation authorities, are preparing to treat roads and mitigate any emergencies during the storm. Several universities and colleges announced closures and delayed the start of the new semester ahead of the storm.

Below-freezing temperatures

Friday evening will be very cold. NWS said drivers should be careful while traveling outside, and people should use appropriate clothing, including hats and gloves, to avoid hypothermia.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services enacted a Code Blue through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A handful of buildings will operate as warming centers, and city-funded shelters will be available for overnight stays.

Many surrounding counties also provide shelters during severe winter weather, including Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties.

Travel disruptions expected

Airlines have already canceled more than 1,300 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Several airlines, including Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, are waiving change and cancellation fees for travelers who need to rebook their flights.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport personnel are preparing to remove snow from runways and taxiways, said airport spokesperson Jonathan Dean.

Those planning to travel through BWI this weekend should check in with their airlines and look for updates from airport officials, said Chris Murgia, TSA’s federal security director for the state of Maryland.

“Get here as early as possible,” Murgia said, to get through security lines and navigate any delays or cancellations.

How to stay safe during the storm

The storm will hit millions of people from the southern Rockies to the East Coast. The general guidance from officials is to stay home.

Make sure you have groceries and medications for the weekend so that you don’t have to drive. Transportation officials are pretreating roads, and crews will be out plowing snow, but it’s still better to avoid traveling during the storm.

If you do drive, have an emergency kit inside the vehicle. Make sure you have enough clothing and blankets, too, in case of a power outage.