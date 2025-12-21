Jack Frost has already come nipping at Marylanders’ noses.

Those in Western Maryland saw their first snowflakes in early November. Light snow showered the Baltimore area the week after Thanksgiving and, last week, up to 5 inches covered Central Maryland in an overnight snowstorm. And the state has already recorded its six cold-related deaths so far this season.

Though the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a warmer-than-usual Maryland winter this year, you don’t want to be caught with your pants down (it’s certainly too cold for that).

As Maryland agencies continue to share tips this week for the state’s Winter Safety Week, here’s how to weather whatever comes this season.

Stay alert

It’s important to have easy ways to receive alerts amid winter storms. Marylanders can text MdReady to 211631 for statewide updates.

To receive updates based on your local jurisdiction during storms, register for your area’s mass notification systems: Alert Anne Arundel, BaltCo Alert, BMORE Alert or Alert Montgomery. Howard County residents should register for local alerts through Wireless Emergency Alerts or the NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards.

“This winter, the best way to stay safe is simple: have multiple ways to get alerts, stay informed, and stay ready,” Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland said in a news release.

Stay prepared

Home

As temperatures drop, ensure your home is well insulated with weather stripping or caulk around doors and windows in addition to having warm clothing to wear.

A Druid Hill Park mansion is covered with snow after a few inches fell in Baltimore. (Wesley Lapointe for The Banner)

State officials recommend having a three-day supply of water, nonperishable foods and essential medicine amid storms.

Don’t forget to keep driveway salt on hand so outdoor surfaces don’t become too slippery.

Cars

Stock your vehicle with things like of a car charger, rechargeable flashlight, first aid kit, shovel and salt or kitty litter (for tire traction) in anticipation of winter weather, MDEM recommends.

If possible, officials suggest getting new tires with enough tread for the winter and keeping your gas tank as full as possible.

AJ Swick of Pasadena rides on the top of a friends car as it’s pulled out of the snow near Fort Armistead Park in Baltimore earlier this year. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Pets

State officials recommend keeping pets inside if possible or creating safe, warm outdoor spaces for them.

Experts recommend watching for at- or below-freezing temperatures before deciding to bring your pet outdoors, layer them in warm clothing when needed, keep their coats maintained and trimmed and beware of frostbite and hypothermia.

Be sure to purchase pet-friendly sidewalk salts, get your furry friends booties or clean their paws following walks to avoid burns or irritations from de-icing salts and chemicals, experts say.

Enzo, in blue coat, plays with another neighborhood dog, Scout, in the freshly-fallen snow at Wyman Dell Park. (Ariel Zambelich/The Banner)

An emergency kit for pets should include the animal’s food, water and medication.

Stay warm

The MDEM suggests that everyone keep extra blankets, dress in layers and identify nearby warming centers or loved ones you can stay with as temperatures drop.

Anybody in Maryland can call 211 for statewide crisis intervention assistance, such as food, housing, utility and other needs. Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Montgomery counties may have shelters for those in need.

Anne Arundel County

Lobbies and community rooms at the Anne Arundel County Police Department district stations will be available 24/7.

Eastern District Station: 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena

204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena Northern District Station: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore Southern District Station: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater Western District Station: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Community rooms at a few of the county’s senior activities centers will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Annapolis Senior Activity Center: 119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis (closed for renovations after Dec. 22)

119 South Villa Avenue, Annapolis Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center: 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park O’Malley Senior Activity Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton

1275 Odenton Road, Odenton Pasadena Senior Activity Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena Pascal Senior Activity Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie (closed for renovations after Dec. 22)

125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie Severn Senior Activity Center: 1160A Reece Road, Severn

1160A Reece Road, Severn South County Senior Activity Center: 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Public libraries are also available as warming relief for those in need from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Broadneck: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis

1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis Brooklyn Park: 1 E. 11th Ave., Baltimore

1 E. 11th Ave., Baltimore Busch Annapolis: 1410 West Street

1410 West Street Crofton: 1681 Riedel Road

1681 Riedel Road Deale: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road

5940 Deale-Churchton Road Discoveries (The Library at the Mall): 2550 Annapolis Mall Road

2550 Annapolis Mall Road Eastport-Annapolis Neck: 269 Hillsmere Drive

269 Hillsmere Drive Edgewater: 25 Stepneys Lane

25 Stepneys Lane Glen Burnie: 1010 Eastway

1010 Eastway Linthicum: 400 Shipley Road

400 Shipley Road Maryland City at Russett: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel

3501 Russett Common, Laurel Mountain Road: 4115 Mountain Road

4115 Mountain Road Odenton: 1325 Annapolis Road

1325 Annapolis Road Riviera Beach Library: 1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena

1130 Duvall Highway, Pasadena Severn: 2624 Annapolis Road

2624 Annapolis Road Severna Park: 45 West McKinsey Road

Baltimore City

Whenever temperatures with wind chill are forecast to be 32 degrees or colder from Nov. 15 to March 15, 2026, shelter will be available for Baltimoreans in need.

Warming Centers

Overnight Emergency Shelter: Those in need must contact Baltimore City Shelter Hotline at 443-984-9540 for accommodations at any of the following centers from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.

MCVET (single men): 301 N. High St.

301 N. High St. Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel (families, couples and single women): 301 Fallsway

301 Fallsway Weinberg Housing & Resource Center: 620 Fallsway, Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Baltimore County

When temperatures fall below 32 degrees, people in need of housing can access the following Baltimore County emergency shelters from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. up until April 15.

Eastern Family Resource Center: 9150 Franklin Square Drive, Rosedale

9150 Franklin Square Drive, Rosedale Community Health Center: 1811 Woodlawn Drive, Woodlawn

Howard County

Grassroots, a crisis intervention organization, provides shelter for those in Howard County who need it when the temperature drops. They have 20 beds and partner with faith-based institutions to house people through the Cold Weather Shelter Program. They also assist with shelter during Code Blue nights when temperatures drop below 26 degrees.

Montgomery County

For daytime warming centers, those in Montgomery County can call 240-907-2688, the 24-hour Homeless Resource Line.

For emergency shelter, people should reach out to the Crisis Center at 240-777-4000 or go to 1301 Picard Drive to complete a screening.