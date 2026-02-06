An arctic front and windstorm will make parts of Maryland feel as cold as minus 15 degrees this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning, an extreme-cold warning and a hazardous-weather outlook for Central Maryland.

Light snow starting 1 p.m. on Friday could disrupt the afternoon and evening commute on untreated roads. It’s unlikely that snow will accumulate more than one inch, though.

Forecasters are more concerned about the windstorm this weekend, as winds could gust as high as 60 mph, said Kyle Palazzi, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

After a brief streak of barely above freezing weather, temperatures will drop on Saturday with a high of 19 and a low of 9, Palazzi said. The high-wind warning for Central Maryland will be in effect starting Saturday at 4 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Widespread power outages are possible as damaging winds could knock down trees and power lines. Wind chills will be as low as minus 15.

Forecasters are advising against driving during this period. If you must go outside, dress in layers and watch out for falling debris and tree limbs. And if you stay home, make sure to avoid windows as winds pick up.

An extreme-cold warning is also in effect from Saturday at 4 a.m. through the early hours of Sunday. Keep pets indoors as much as possible and dress in layers, as dangerously cold wind chills are expected.