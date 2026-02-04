After a week stuck at home in the snow, Montgomery County students can expect an extra day of school in March.

In a Wednesday email to parents, district officials outlined the beginnings of a plan to make up for lost learning time.

“Per state law, we need to make up four instructional days,” they wrote.

March 20 was supposed to be a professional development day for staff. Now students will come in for class.

And June 18, instead of June 17, will be the last day of the school year.

“Other potential make up days are also being considered and some of those days may require additional approvals before being announced - none of those potential days are in February,” district officials wrote.

The district will request a state waiver related to some of the missed class days.

“Pending the outcome of that waiver, we will update our make-up plan and share that with you as soon as we know,” officials wrote.