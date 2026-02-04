Standing roughly 10 feet tall and spanning a couple of acres, the undulating assemblage of snow near M&T Bank Stadium looks otherworldly.

It’s chunky. It’s vast. And it needs to be gone in time for soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s visit to Baltimore next month.

More than 8 inches of snow and sleet fell on Jan. 25, and since then crews have been clearing roads and depositing the white stuff (actually kind of gray now) at temporary dump sites.

The largest is Lot O, a state-owned parking lot outside M&T Bank Stadium, where the city placed a diesel-powered snow melter it rented from a company near Washington.

It’s the first time the city has rented a melter — kind of a non-relaxing hot tub — since 29 inches fell in 2016.

Baltimore has about one month to use the snow dispatch site before the Ravens will need it for parking when they host a Major League Soccer game on March 7 between Messi’s Inter Miami and D.C. United.

Temperatures crept above freezing for the first time in 10 days on Tuesday, but the resulting melt did little to the gray piles throughout the city.

“The challenge is — this is no longer snow. It’s mounds of ice. And we’re also experiencing these freezing temperatures, so the snow is just not melting,” said Faith Leach, Baltimore’s chief administrative officer and a Maryland Stadium Authority board member.

During Tuesday’s authority meeting, officials flipped on a live stream of Lot O. Across six television screens, the scope of the snow was evident: A front end loader scooped and dumped into the melter, making seemingly negligible progress.

One slice cut into the expanse of snow had taken days of work.

Using hot water, the melter liquifies the snow, which passes through a strainer to remove solid debris. Then the water drains into the sewer, Leach said. Lot O was specifically chosen for its proximity to drainage.

Baltimore has about one month to use the snow dispatch site before the Ravens will need it for parking when they host a Major League Soccer game on March 7. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Using hot water, the melter liquifies the snow, which passes through a strainer to remove any solid debris. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

The city turned to the melter — which can eat through 135 tons of snow an hour — on Saturday, nearly a week after the snowfall that just keeps sticking around. The melter, plus accompanying staff and heavy machinery, costs $6,200 per hour.

Officials hope to get rid of more than half of the unwanted snow collection at Lot O this week, then find alternatives.

“We can’t pay for it in perpetuity,” Leach said.

One option could be a separate, steam-powered melter that the authority has used for snowfall around the stadium. That apparatus, dubbed “Snowtorious B.I.G.” and positioned closer to the football stadium, will be hooked up for the remainder of the month in case it is needed for any future precipitation, authority officials said.

The parking lot is the largest hub of snow in the city, but crews have also deposited at several vacant schools, an old health department building, Old Town Mall and Pimlico Race Course.

Baltimore City has moved a large amount of snow and ice to Lot O as temperatures remain below freezing and crews work to keep streets clear. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

“You see the snow piles all across the city because there’s no place to go,” Leach said. “There’s no place to put it.”

In 2016, city government used stadium parking areas as snow storage, but had to scramble to remove the mounds — and fix damaged pavement — before the Orioles’ opening day.

In this case, a specially scheduled soccer game is the Camden Yards complex’s first event of the year.

The state will finish a three-year, nearly $500 million renovation of M&T Bank Stadium this summer, and the soccer match will kick off one of the football venue’s busiest years. Aside from Ravens games, it will also host a rugby rivalry match, and two concerts each from country singer Morgan Wallen and K-pop group BTS.