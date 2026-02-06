Some public school systems in Central Maryland are dismissing students early ahead of possible snow Friday afternoon.

Light snow starting at 1 p.m. could disrupt the afternoon and evening commute on untreated roads, according to the National Weather Service. It’s unlikely that snow will accumulate more than an inch, though.

The weather service issued a high-wind warning, an extreme-cold warning and a hazardous-weather outlook for parts of Maryland starting Saturday morning.

Last month, a winter storm dumped 8 to 12 inches on parts of Maryland, and some school systems just returned to a regular schedule this week. Remnants of the storm remain around the area.

Here is a list of K-12 schools that are closing early on Friday due to the snow, icy conditions and anticipated low temperatures:

Baltimore County public schools will close two hours early Friday. Offices will remain open, and afternoon activities are canceled. | Read the alert.

Carroll County public schools are closing two hours early on Friday. Afternoon activities are canceled.| Read the alert.

Frederick County public schools will close two hours early Friday. Offices will remain open, and afternoon activities are canceled. | Read the alert.

Harford County public schools are closing three hours early on Friday. Offices will also be closed, and afternoon activities are canceled.| Read the alert.

This story may be updated.