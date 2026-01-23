Travel disruptions began to spike around Maryland as a winter storm affecting millions barreled across the Midwest and the South toward the East Coast on Friday.

The storm, which could bring about a foot of snow and a layer of ice to the Baltimore area starting on Saturday evening, is expected to interrupt travel throughout the weekend. Airlines, Amtrak and local transit are already bracing for the storm’s impact in cities from Dallas to New York.

Over 1,500 flights nationwide were delayed or canceled on Friday, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website. Flight delays and cancellations slowly ticked up by the hour at nearby airports as well. Washington Dulles International Airport had about 43 delays and nine cancellations by Friday afternoon, while Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport had 53 delays and 14 cancellations.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was less impacted, with 15 delays and two cancellations just after 1 p.m. But Jonathan Dean, a spokesperson for BWI, said airlines may cancel flights through the weekend and might allow travelers to alter travel plans ahead of the storm.

About 150 airport employees will focus on removing snow from airport runways and taxiways, he added. If travelers need to park at the airport, parking garages and covered parking spaces should be available.

Ahead of the snowfall, Amtrak also canceled dozens of trips in the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The cancellations include many of the Northeast Regional and Palmetto trains, which make stops at BWI and Baltimore’s Penn Station.

Amtrak is offering rebooking options and refunds without penalties to customers who have their trips canceled due to the weather, according to its modified service announcement on Friday.

The Maryland Transit Administration warned commuters that public buses and trains could be detoured or modified depending on weather conditions. The MTA will update any changes to local transit routes on its website. The site also features a list of bus routes that would be first affected by a snow emergency.

On Thursday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation began pretreating city roadways along on- and off-ramps for Interstate 83 and Maryland 295, according to the mayor’s office.

Storm crews with the Maryland Transportation Authority are also preparing ahead of the snowstorm, but the agency has cautioned that drivers should consider changing travel plans this weekend. After a dump of snow that’s expected to start on Saturday evening, weather conditions could turn icy on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

State officials warned drivers to keep an emergency supply kit in their cars if they must travel, including first-aid items, flashlights, batteries, snacks, water, warm clothing and blankets.

