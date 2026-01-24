Winter Storm Fern is nearing Maryland, bringing heavy snow, ice and dangerously low temperatures that are already disrupting travel and shuttering colleges and businesses. Forecasters say the Baltimore area could see several inches of snow beginning Saturday evening, with icy conditions and extreme cold lingering through the weekend and into early next week.
Follow The Banner’s live blog for the latest updates from the storm’s impact in real time — from shifting forecasts and government updates to road conditions, power outages, closures and how Marylanders are preparing.
