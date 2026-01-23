As Baltimore gears up for this weekend’s snowstorm, you might want to think about moving your car before the city does it for you.
The city designates certain major roads as “snow emergency routes,” where parking is restricted so crews can plow streets quickly. Drivers are asked to move their vehicles as soon as the city announces the start of its snow emergency plan. Once stricter enforcement begins, cars left on snow emergency routes can be ticketed and towed.
In some neighborhoods, cars will be relocated to nearby parking areas that are not restricted, like schools and recreation centers. But those in the downtown area during peak hours risk having their vehicle impounded.
During the early stages of the snow emergency, vehicles on city streets must be equipped with snow tires, all-weather tires or chains. If the storm intensifies further, only emergency vehicles will be allowed on the roads.
Snow is expected to fall from Saturday evening into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Ice could also start to accumulate on Sunday. Temperatures will be below freezing all weekend, with potential subzero windchills on Friday evening.
Drivers will know when restrictions take effect through city alerts, news updates and official announcements. The city also posts updates on its website and social media.
More than 75% of the households in Baltimore have cars. For drivers who park on the street, the city has a list of alternative parking spots in different neighborhoods on its website.
There will be free parking available in some city-owned garages on a first-come, first-served basis. These parking garages will be free from Saturday at noon until Monday at 7 p.m.:
Baltimore Street Garage
15 Guilford Ave.
Residents may enter the garage during these days and hours:
- Saturday, starting at noon
- Sunday, open to the public all day
Caroline Street Garage
805 S. Caroline Street
Residents may enter the garage during these days and hours:
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 a.m.
- Sunday, 7 a.m. to midnight
Very limited space for residents
Fleet & Eden Garage
501 S. Eden Street
Residents may enter the garage during these days and hours:
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 a.m.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to midnight
Franklin Street Garage
15 W. Franklin Street
Residents may enter the garage during these days and hours:
- Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Little Italy Parking Garage
400 S. Central Ave.
Residents may enter the garage during these days and hours:
- Saturday, noon to 2:30 a.m.
- Sunday, 7 a.m. to midnight
Very limited space for residents
Penn Station Garage
1511 N. Charles Street
Residents may enter the garage during these days and hours:
- Saturday, starting at noon
- Sunday, open to the public all day
St. Paul Place Garage
210 St. Paul Place
Residents may enter the garage during these days and hours:
- Saturday, starting at noon
- Sunday, open to the public all day
West Street Garage
40 E. West Street
Residents may enter the garage during these days and hours:
- Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.
- Sunday, 7 a.m. to midnight
