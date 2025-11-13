Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

After missing Wednesday’s practice with knee soreness, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant Thursday as the team continued its preparations for Sunday’s game in Cleveland.

“It feels good,” he told reporters after practice. “I’m good.”

Jackson previously missed three games with a hamstring injury he suffered in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that the injury is unrelated and he was optimistic Jackson “should be OK” to play against the Browns.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken added Thursday that Jackson “looked great,” and Jackson said his knee feels fine. He didn’t specify when the injury arose.

“Playing football, things like that happen,” he said.

The Ravens’ 27-19 win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings was Jackson’s second game back from injury. He played every offensive snap, as he did the previous week in a 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins.

If Jackson cannot play, Tyler Huntley would get the nod. Huntley, who was signed to the 53-man roster Oct. 24, took over backup duties after the team lost two straight games with Cooper Rush starting.

Huntley relieved Rush in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 17-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and gave the offense a spark. Coming out of the team’s Week 7 bye, he led the Ravens to a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears, their first victory without Jackson since December 2022.

The Ravens (4-5) beat the Browns (2-7) at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2, 41-17, before going on a four-game losing streak. With a fourth straight win Sunday, the Ravens would finish their first sweep of Cleveland since 2020 and get their record back to .500.

While Jackson returned Thursday, the Ravens were missing two other starters and four players total.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who Harbaugh said sprained his ankle on a hip-drop tackle against Minnesota, remained out, as did running back Justice Hill, who has a toe injury. Hill was in the locker room after practice and appeared to be moving well.

Harbaugh on Wednesday ruled out cornerback Marlon Humphrey for Week 11 after he underwent surgery on his finger. Undrafted rookie linebacker Jay Higgins injured his knee against the Vikings, and Harbaugh said that, although it’s not season-ending, he’ll be out a few weeks.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (hip), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) and rookie safety Malaki Starks (knee) were upgraded to full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Rookie outside linebacker Mike Green, however, was limited Thursday after being full go on Wednesday, an indication that the second-round pick likely suffered an injury in practice.

Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after practice Friday.