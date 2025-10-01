Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens limped out of Kansas City defeated and ravaged by injuries to their most important players.

None of the starters injured against the Chiefs returned to the team’s first practice in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The biggest blow in Kansas City came when a hamstring injury knocked two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson out of the game. It kept him sidelined when the team returned to practice Wednesday.

Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley was out, too. He has a history of ankle injuries and missed two practices following the Lions game before participating in a limited capacity Friday. He was active for the Chiefs game but did not make it through the first quarter.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey was also missing. He had been dealing with a groin injury in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, although he was a full participant at every practice. He seemed a step slow against Kansas City as they put their fastest wide receiver on him, then he went out with a calf injury.

The team also lost Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith, who was injured shortly after Humphrey in the Chiefs game when making a tackle on tight end Travis Kelce. He left with a hamstring injury and did not return.

The Ravens suffered yet another blow in the fourth quarter when starting cornerback Nate Wiggins was carted off the field with an elbow injury.

Smith and Wiggins did not practice Wednesday.

In the two days between the game and their return to practice, the Ravens got worse news when coach John Harbaugh announced Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike was out for the year. In less bad news, defensive lineman Broderick Washington, who was also placed on injured reserve, before the Chiefs game, is expected to return at some point, Harbaugh said.

Fullback Patrick Ricard, who has been absent since training camp with a calf injury of undetermined seriousness, remained out. In a new wrinkle, wide receiver Devontez Walker and cornerbac Chidobe Awuzie were absent Wednesday. The Ravens signed veteran defensive back Amani Oruwariye to the practice squad.

The Ravens did get some good news on the injury front.

Starting defensive lineman Travis Jones (knee), who was injured in Week 3, practiced in a limited capacity last week but was inactive for the Chiefs game. He was back on the field Wednesday.

Pro Bowl outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) also started his journey back when he practiced in a limited capacity last Friday, but he was also inactive in Kansas City. He, too, made it back for practice.

Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr., made his practice debut. The third-round pick had offseason missed all of the Ravens’ offseason workouts and training camp as recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.