Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday, the third straight game he’ll miss because of a hamstring injury.

A day after Jackson was listed as a full participant and questionable for Week 8, the Ravens downgraded him to a limited participant and declared him out.

With the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player sidelined, Tyler Huntley is expected to start for the Ravens, who are 0-2 since Jackson’s Week 4 injury and 1-5 overall. Huntley, who was signed off the practice squad Friday, supplanted Cooper Rush as the team’s backup after Rush struggled in Jackson’s absence. He’s 5-9 overall in his career as a starter, with one of those wins coming against the Bears in 2021.

In the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Huntley finished 10-for-15 for 68 yards and added three carries for 39 yards, but he also was sacked four times.

“I just think we’re going to talk about it as we go and figure out what we have to do to try to win the game,” coach John Harbaugh said Friday. “That’s really what we’re going to try to do. What’s our best opportunity to win the football game on Sunday? Where does everybody stand, including 8, Lamar, and anybody else? And that’s just how it goes. You do your best. We do talk about it at length, but it’s not really a public conversation. We’re going to try to put our best team out there and play our best.”

The Ravens are 4-12 in games Jackson has not started since he took over full-time in 2018. A loss Sunday to Chicago would make a run to the postseason even more unlikely; only one team in NFL history has started a season 1-6 and gone on to make the playoffs: the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens, who opened this week as 6.5-point favorites over Chicago (4-2), were still 1.5-point favorites as of 1 p.m. Saturday. The Bears will be missing several key starters on defense, including starting outside cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson and starting slot cornerback Kyler Gordon. Starting tight end Cole Kmet was also ruled out Friday, while starting running back D’Andre Swift is questionable.

Jackson is expected to make his return to game action Thursday against the Miami Dolphins. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday and again on Thursday, when he took “another step forward,” according to offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“When he is not able to play, he’ll let you know, ‘Man, I can’t go,’” Huntley said. “But when he is ready to go, he is ready to go.”