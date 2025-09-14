With their high-powered offense limited for much of Sunday’s home opener, the Ravens (1-1) turned to their defense and special teams to lead the way in a 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns (0-2).

The Ravens finished with just 244 yards of total offense, 188 fewer than in their Week 1 shootout loss to the Buffalo Bills (432), but held Cleveland to 322 yards and had three field-flipping plays.

Inside linebacker Jake Hummel’s second-quarter blocked punt gave the Ravens a short field on their first touchdown drive, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Cornerback Nate Wiggins’ 61-yard interception return early in the third quarter set up Jackson for a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Devontez Walker. And inside linebacker Roquan Smith scored on a 63-yard fumble recovery after a fourth-quarter sack by outside linebacker Tavius Robinson.

Jackson finished 19-for-29 for 225 yards and four touchdowns, though he struggled against the Browns’ pass rush (three sacks). He outdueled former Ravens teammate Joe Flacco, who went 25-for-45 for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his first start in Baltimore as an opposing quarterback.

After a runaway Week 1 performance, Ravens running back Derrick Henry was limited to 24 yards on 11 carries. Wide receiver Zay Flowers led the team with seven catches for 75 yards.

The Ravens entered halftime with more Jordan Stout punts (five) than first downs (four), but they led 10-3. Their pace picked up in the second half, when they scored a field goal on a 55-yard drive, a touchdown on an 81-yard drive, another touchdown on the drive Wiggins’ pick started and one final touchdown on a 36-yard drive.

Ravens linebacker Tavius Robinson sacks Cleveland’s Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter. Flacco fumbled, and Roquan Smith returned it for a touchdown. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

An unconventional blowout

Good luck explaining to your friend who had to miss this one how the Ravens blew out the Browns with quarterback Lamar Jackson not putting on his cape until late, Derrick Henry having almost no daylight and no receiver finishing with above 75 yards.

With the Ravens’ offensive dominance in recent years, fans got accustomed to butt-kickings being delivered a certain way. Sunday’s was not typical. The Ravens got help from their defense and special teams and a less-than-talented Browns squad.

After their Week 1 collapse, however, they’ll gladly take a drama-free Sunday.

— Jonas Shaffer, Ravens reporter

Do your job, then get greedy

The clear messaging out of the Bills loss, which echoed through the Ravens locker room last week, was that guys on the defense needed to focus on doing their “one-eleventh.” As in, do your job right for the sake of the team rather than going rogue in an attempt to be a hero. Against the Browns, a notably less impressive offense than Josh Allen’s, the defense performed well. There were no evident mix-ups and only a few explosive plays allowed. After emphasizing takeaways, the Ravens forced two, an interception and a strip sack. Instead of being the villain of the story, the defense was the hero.

— Giana Han, Ravens reporter

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith runs a Joe Flacco fumble into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

A throwback Ravens victory, powered by defense and special teams

Anyone who has watched this team long enough knows, before Lamar Jackson, the question would always be if Baltimore could scrounge enough on offense to win. There was never a question about the defense, powered by future Hall of Famers. The Ravens of Sunday looked a lot like the Ravens of the past in that respect — forcing turnovers, causing pressure and even scoring their own points.

I still have many questions about this offense on a day when its shortcomings were obvious, starting with issues on the offensive line and why the Ravens struggled to use Jackson’s mobility much. But it was quite a bounce-back for the defense, especially Roquan Smith, who tore up the line of scrimmage and showcased speed we didn’t know he had on a 63-yard fumble return. Special props, too, to Jake Hummel on a blocked punt and LaJohntay Wester on a punt return that set up a field goal. It had the feel of a Ravens win of old, outplaying the opponent in all three phases.

— Kyle Goon, columnist

No repeat offenders

Restlessness and murmurs of discontent rippled through the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium after the Browns’ first touchdown Sunday. Baltimore fans could feel the game — and, perhaps, the Ravens — tighten as Cleveland pulled within 10 points in the third quarter. The PTSD was palpable. But, with more than six minutes left in the fourth quarter, many of those same fans were heading to the exits, satisfied by a dominant win. The Ravens did not let the ghosts of leads lost haunt them. Was it because they’ve worked through their demons or because the Browns are just that bad? We could find out next week against the Lions.

— Paul Mancano, co-host of Banner Ravens podcast

Ravens fans celebrate a first down early in Sunday’s game. (Heather Diehl for The Banner)

Got it done

It feels as though the Ravens did what they should have done against a team with a very bad offense and a pretty good defense. Which is only to say that maybe we did not learn much about them. Joe Flacco, unfortunately, was awful in his return to The Bank. Baltimore’s offense, meanwhile, sort of sputtered — it will be interesting to hear after the game what’s going on with Lamar Jackson, who lacked his usual energy. In a league where preseason games are no longer used to prepare for the season, this was a classic September game. And the Ravens did what they needed to do.

— Chris Korman, editor