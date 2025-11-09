Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Ravens took advantage of three Minnesota Vikings turnovers and held on late inside U.S. Bank Arena for a 27-19 win Sunday.

The Ravens led by as many as 14 points until late in the fourth quarter, but they had to repel a last-minute Vikings drive to hold on for their third straight win and second on the road. After a fourth-and-4 incompletion in Minnesota territory with nine seconds remaining, the Ravens’ offense took the field in victory formation.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson went 17-for-29 for 176 yards and a touchdown and added eight carries for 37 yards in his second start since returning from a hamstring injury. He helped lead the Ravens (4-5) into scoring range on their first four drives in the second half, when they outscored the Vikings 18-9.

The Ravens won the turnover battle 3-0, picking off two passes from quarterback J.J. McCarthy and forcing a fumble on a kickoff return. They converted those takeaways into 13 points, including a go-ahead field goal by rookie kicker Tyler Loop early in the third quarter and a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Justice Hill that gave them a 19-10 lead midway through the period.

Although the Ravens struggled to pressure McCarthy (20-for-42 for 248 yards and a touchdown) in their first game with outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, they kept wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison under wraps for much of the afternoon.

The star receivers were held to seven combined catches on 23 targets for 72 yards.

Playing in a hostile, noisy stadium, the Ravens kept their cool and did the little things right. They batted several passes at the line of scrimmage and were called for just five penalties. The Vikings (4-5), meanwhile, were penalized 13 times for 102 yards.

The Ravens also held Minnesota to 3-for-13 on third down and 2-for-4 on fourth down. The Ravens trailed 10-9 at halftime after finishing the first half without a touchdown for only the second time since 2023 in a game Jackson started.

They twice stalled out in the red zone and had to settle for short field goals by Loop. Running back Derrick Henry led the Ravens with 20 carries for 75 yards, while wide receiver Zay Flowers had a team-high four catches for 75 yards.

Winning with a caretaker, not a playmaker

The Ravens didn’t get vintage Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Or vintage Derrick Henry. Or vintage anyone on offense, for that matter. The run blocking was iffy, and even the Ravens’ normally reliable play-action game short-circuited a few times.

But Jackson seemed to play with an understanding that the Ravens needed a caretaker more than a playmaker. J.J. McCarthy would, at some point, put the ball in harm’s way. If the Ravens could win the turnover battle, take advantage of short fields and handle their business on third down, they had to feel good about leaving Minnesota with a victory.

It wasn’t easy or simple, but they did.

— Jonas Shaffer, Ravens reporter

Don’t let up

After struggling to create a rhythm through the start of the season, sources said offensive coordinator Todd Monken was forcing things, trying to get all the stars involved. The Ravens’ offense had a slow start Sunday, but Monken seemed to find a rhythm and a balance in the second half. All three running backs contributed to the run game, as did quarterback Lamar Jackson. Three wide receivers, three tight ends and two running backs made catches. While the snap counts, targets and carries weren’t even, Monken found a way for everyone to contribute without throwing off the momentum.

It even looked like they solved the red-zone problems when they scored two touchdowns in the second half. After the Ravens went up two scores, it seemed like they had the game in hand, because of their play and the Vikings’ struggles. But the Ravens got a chance to put the game away and instead punted on two straight drives, including a three-and-out. The defense came up with the final stop, but it was way closer than it should have been. The performance was good enough for this week … but what happens against a better opponent?

— Giana Han, Ravens reporter

Good enough, but not close to dominant

Wasn’t Halloween last week? Why does the Ravens’ offense feel like it’s still trick-or-treating? Typically when Baltimore ends up plus-3 in turnover margin, it should feel like a bludgeoning. But the run game is sputtering and the offensive line is fighting for its life trying to give Lamar Jackson enough time to make even normal throws from the pocket. A sub-40% third-down efficiency is not good enough for this unit, which was steamrolling last season with mostly the same cast.

Respect, however, to Zach Orr and his defense, which did so much to give this offense every opportunity and bother the hell out of J.J. McCarthy. Kyle Hamilton is the game-wrecker the Ravens paid him to be, and the secondary is showing stickier hands than it did early in the season. It might be enough to scrape by in the softest part of the schedule, but this Ravens team isn’t close to reaching its potential. And, at the midseason mark, that should feel disappointing that the rhythm isn’t there yet.

— Kyle Goon, columnist

Still searching for a complete effort

What does it say about this offense that it has yet to put together a complete game, yet it averages 30 points per game with its starting quarterback? The Ravens failed to pick up a first down on four of their drives. They went without a touchdown in the first half. Yet they finished with at least 27 points scored for the third consecutive game. An optimist would dream of the possibility of a four-quarter effort from an immensely talented unit. A pessimist would worry about this group’s ability to make the kind of second-half run necessary to reach the playoffs. I tend to align with the former.

— Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast host