Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with knee soreness that sidelined him at practice Wednesday, but coach John Harbaugh said he “should be OK” as the team prepares for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ 27-19 win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings, his second straight start since returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for about a month. Jackson took four hits, was sacked once and didn’t appear to be in obvious discomfort after the game.

“I’m looking forward to practice tomorrow,” Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday. Jackson was not made available to reporters.

Harbaugh said Jackson’s knee soreness is unrelated to the hamstring injury he suffered in a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jackson missed the Ravens’ next three games before returning for their Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins.

If Jackson is unavailable Sunday, the Ravens would turn to backup Tyler Huntley to help finish off a season sweep of the Browns (2-7), who’ve lost five of their past six games. The Ravens (4-5) have won three straight and are now considered the favorites to win the AFC North. Huntley started the Week 8 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Ravens’ first without Jackson since December 2022.

Two other starters, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, were missing at practice Wednesday.

Harbaugh said Humphrey would not play against the Browns after undergoing an operation on an injured finger that had been bothering him. He said he hoped Humphrey could return for their Week 12 game against the New York Jets.

Bateman, who has 16 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns this season, could miss Sunday’s game with a high-ankle sprain he suffered Sunday — what Harbaugh believes was the result of an illegal hip-drop tackle.

Harbaugh said Wednesday that he was “not too worried” about the Ravens’ injury situation, which has improved dramatically since early in the season.

“We played a game,” Harbaugh said. “It was a physical game. I think, if you look around the league, there’s going to be guys who don’t practice on Wednesday. It’s part of the deal. So there’s going to be a guy or two, maybe, that’ll miss the game. That’s OK. We’ve got guys ready to back up. But it’s not in the category of before. It’s not in that category. So I think this is more of a normal kind of week that way.”

Running back Justice Hill (toe) and rookie inside linebacker Jay Higgins (knee) were absent as well. Hill played 19 offensive snaps against Minnesota, though his kickoff return duties were limited in the win. Higgins appeared to get hurt on a special teams tackle in the fourth quarter.

“That is not a season-ender, but it’s going to be a few weeks for Jay,” Harbaugh said Monday.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), tight end Isaiah Likely (hip) and rookie safety Malaki Starks (knee) were limited participants.