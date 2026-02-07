Baltimore County Police are investigating after a gun was found on Sparrows Point High School grounds on Friday afternoon.

A student protest of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had already ended when officers responded to reports that a firearm was found outside the building, according to the county police. The school system had dismissed students two hours early ahead of inclement weather.

Detectives determined a relative of a student accidentally dropped the firearm while picking up the child from school after the walkout, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this week, a 7-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after a firearm was discharged in an Anne Arundel County elementary school. Eashan John Stefanski, 34, of Pasadena, was charged with allowing a minor access to a firearm in connection with the accidental shooting.

