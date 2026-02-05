A Pasadena man was charged Wednesday with allowing a minor access to a firearm stemming from the accidental shooting that left a child wounded at Freetown Elementary School in Glen Burnie, authorities said.

The man, Eashan John Stefanski, 34, was served a criminal summons Thursday morning, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police also seized his other weapons.

A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the finger Wednesday morning while he was in a classroom with nine other students and a teacher, according to charging documents.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The teacher acted quickly to secure the weapon and help the child get medical attention, school officials said.

Police said the 7-year-old lives with two siblings, his mother and her boyfriend, Stefanski. When police went to their home in Pasadena after the shooting, they asked Stefanski to take them inside to inspect how his guns were stored.

A detective found an unloaded handgun under a mattress. In the bedroom closet, the detective found two unloaded handguns in gun boxes with gunlocks on them, along with keys to the gunlocks and an unloaded rifle with a gunlock, police said.

Read More 7-year-old boy hospitalized after gun goes off in Glen Burnie elementary school Feb 4, 2026

The detective also found a gun box missing its firearm but containing the gunlock, the keys to it and a loaded magazine, police said. This was the box, police said, that held the Glock 27 semiautomatic pistol that was accidentally fired at Freetown Elementary.

Police also found a handgun in Stefanski’s car.

“I determined the firearms were not properly stored to keep them from children and seized them for safekeeping,” detective T.J. Baldwin wrote in charging documents.

Stefanski does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

The school sent a message to families about the incident around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. All students were dismissed around 11 a.m., either picked up by parents or transported home on normal bus routes.

This article will be updated.