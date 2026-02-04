Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an accidental gun discharge in a Glen Burnie elementary school classroom on Wednesday, officials said.

One boy injured his hand when the discharge occurred, said Marc Limansky, a spokesperson for the county police. The child was in a classroom, but no one else was injured.

Anne Arundel County firefighters arrived at Freetown Elementary School at 8:30 a.m. and took a seven-year-old boy with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital, according to a department spokesperson.

Freetown Elementary School was on hold this morning, meaning students and staff are not allowed to leave the building as police conduct their investigation, said Maneka Monk, director of communications for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. Visitors are not allowed in either, Monk said.

The school sent out a message to families about the incident around 10:15 a.m., Monk said. All students will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m., according to the email, and bus riders will be transported home via the normal routes.

Families who need to make alternate arrangements for kids should call the school, according to the email.

This is a developing story.