A 16-year-old Baltimore County Public Schools student was arrested during Friday’s student-led Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests, Baltimore County Police confirmed.

The incident occurred at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, district spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said.

According to a news release from the Baltimore County Police Department, students who left school grounds were in violation of school policy.

“One student was arrested during today’s demonstrations, which were not school or system sanctioned,” the statement read.

Department spokesperson Joy Lepola-Stewart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hundreds of students from two dozen high schools and middle schools across the district participated in demonstrations protesting ICE.

The school system issued a two-hour early dismissal across the district due to “impending inclement weather,” which coincided with many of the planned protests.

This article will be updated.