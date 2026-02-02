Public schools across Maryland were closed for much of last week after Winter Storm Fern brought more than 10 inches of snow to some parts of the state.

Several counties delayed openings on Monday due to continued icy conditions on roads, sidewalks and parking lots.

Here is the list of K-12 schools that will be delayed or closed on Tuesday.

Anne Arundel County public schools will open two hours late on Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Baltimore County public schools will open two hours late on Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Caroline County public schools will open two hours late on Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Charles County public schools will open two hours late on Tuesday and Wednesday. | Read the alert.

Howard County public schools will open two hours late on Tuesday. | Read the alert.