All of this snow has to go somewhere, right?

Temperatures have not reached above freezing in the week since more than 8 inches fell in Baltimore, and crusty, graying mounds are practically cemented to the sides of roadways and sidewalks.

But some of the snow around M&T Bank Stadium is melting thanks to an apparatus dubbed “Snowtorious B.I.G.” that’s powered by Baltimore’s underground steam system.

The Maryland Stadium Authority owns the football stadium, Oriole Park and their adjacent parking lots, meaning it had dozens of acres of snow to deal with following the Jan. 25 snowstorm.

“There’s only two things you can do with snow if you don’t want to deal with it. And that’s move it or melt it,” said Jeff Provenzano, the authority’s vice president of facilities management.

After blizzards in 2009 and 2010, the authority had the idea to hook up steam lines to a dumpster, then deposit snow into it. Once the snow melted, a steady stream of water poured out.

“That’s when we learned that steam could be our friend,” Provenzano said.

Steam hooked up a dumpster helped the Maryland Stadium Authority melt snow following the Jan. 25 snowstorm. (Maryland Stadium Authority Facilities)

When more than 29 inches of snow fell in 2016, the authority again crafted the homemade melter.

That year, the city dumped tens of thousands of tons of snow at the stadiums, which presented problems. Heavy machinery left craters in the parking lot, forcing the authority to scramble to prepare the facility for Orioles opening day.

Last week the city did not move snow to the stadium, but the authority piled up tons of its own snow, much of which remains in piles, and cranked up a melter.

Instead of a makeshift apparatus, though, the authority said it rented an upgraded version from Vicinity, which owns Baltimore’s 28 miles of underground steam pipes.

Other snow melters, which are commonly deployed at airports, use burners. The gadget used at the stadiums is unusual in that it harnesses readily available steam.

Trucks pile snow in the H Lot at M&T Bank Stadium. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Often seen escaping from Baltimore’s underground, much of the steam — which heats buildings downtown — comes from the city trash incinerator.

Workers used Bobcats and front-end loaders to dump snow into the melter, said Bart Shifler, the authority’s assistant vice president of facilities management. On Tuesday, the apparatus ran for 10 hours, turning snow into water.

“We just fed it in there all day long,” Provenzano said. “And, voila, we have parking spaces.”