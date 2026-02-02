Maryland will get some respite from freezing weather — just barely.

Temperatures will hover just above freezing Tuesday and Wednesday after the Baltimore region has seen one of the longest stretches of frigid cold in its history. If the weather holds to a high of 32 for Monday, as forecast, it will mark the 10th consecutive day of subfreezing temperatures.

Baltimore’s greatest stretches of prolonged frigid weather were 14 days in 1966, 12 days in 1936 and 11 in 1893, according to Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. There were 10-day periods of frigid weather in 1989 and 1892.

Tuesday will see a high of 37, the warmest temperature through the week, said Anna Stuck, a meteorologist for the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington Office. There’s a slight chance of dusting snow in the evening into Wednesday.

The forecast for Wednesday is mostly sunny and above freezing at 34 degrees. Temperatures drop again on Thursday with a high of 28. On Friday, there’s a 40% chance of snow with little accumulation expected, according to NWS.

Warming centers

The Baltimore City Health Department has issued a Code Blue through Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

Here are some warming centers in Baltimore that are open from Monday to Friday:

Beans & Bread: 400 S. Bond St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Franciscan Center: 101 W. 23rd St., 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Manna House: 435 E. 25th St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center: 17 W. Franklin St., 9 a.m.-5 p.m., including weekends.

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center: 620 Fallsway. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Many surrounding counties also provide shelters during severe winter weather, including Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties.