Sure, mushy Valentine’s Day cards are nice, but nothing speaks volumes like a newsy Valentine’s Day card from The Banner. Send one to your special Maryland bae, your AI companion (that’s a thing now) and your mom.

It’s the third year in a row we’ve been doing these, so make sure to check out previous cards from 2024 and 2025.

And if you’re looking for love or friendship, Charmed, our missed connections series, is popping up at Ottobar’s Dyke Night at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14. In the meantime, read the collection of almost-love stories submitted by readers like you.

Now without further ado ...

The parking wars kindled tempers this winter, leaving many wondering: To chair, or not to chair? And chair (or walker or barstool), we did.

Thanks to the snowstorm, we also learned a lot about how road salt is distributed throughout the state. Think: truck ballet.

In September, Mama Duck, a 60-foot inflatable rubber duckie, will grace us with her presence during the 2026 Maryland Seafood Festival.

I’m sorry for reminding you about this. Your BGE bill has definitely gone up and it’s only going to get worse. Here’s why.

Need to know about hauntings, poltergeists, out-of-body experiences and seances? UMBC has you covered.

The Maryland Assembly is considering a new map of congressional boundaries that gives Democrats a chance to sweep all eight districts. Gov. Moore calls it combating ‘political redlining.’

We could all use a kitten break. The Baltimore area saw two cat cafes enter the scene recently, one in the city and the other in Howard County.

Maryland has seen a lot of protests: No Kings, Good Trouble, frustrated federal workers, student walkouts and anti-ICE, to name just a few.

We’re all into birds these days and I couldn’t say it better than this, “If the minds behind Dr. Seuss and Barbie decided to collaborate on a character, it might well look like the roseate spoonbill.“

Sure, Baltimore band Turnstile won two Grammys this year, but they dominated 2025. And all anyone still talks about is their epic Wyman Park Dell show (which raised $35,000 for Health Care for the Homeless). Legends.

Dozens of fluffy bunnies reside in a two-story colonial in Columbia, waiting for their forever homes. Take a look inside the headquarters of Friends of Rabbits.

For some, befriending a crow means a special bond and tiny trinkets delivered by air. Other people see murders of crows swirling over city streets in winter and think poop. One resident said, “The sidewalk looks like a Jackson Pollock painting.”

I’m not naming names, but there are Marylanders who are skirting the state law by registering their vehicles in Virginia. Baltimore now has a new traffic unit focused on this problem and dangerous driving.

Two African servals escaped their Baltimore City home owned by a disabled former professional football player. This is the story of Tazz and Meep and what happened to them.

Sss-surf’s up: One family’s trip to Ocean City took a highly unusual turn when they saw a snake on the beach.