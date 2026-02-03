The Baltimore Police Department is rolling out a new “citywide traffic team” focused on reducing fatal crashes and dangerous driving behaviors across the city.

On Tuesday, the police department said its new traffic team aims to address “behaviors linked to serious and fatal crashes, including speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, reckless and aggressive driving, and violations at intersections, school zones, and pedestrian crossings.”

Baltimore Police also made a promise that could be music to the ears of city residents who have long noticed some of the most outlandish driving behaviors are attributed to vehicles with paper tags from a neighboring state to the south.

The team, the statement read, “will assist in traffic enforcement of improper use Virginia license plates by Maryland residents.”

Traffic enforcement will be “data-driven,” the statement said, and the team’s mission will expand to crash investigations and “community education.” Separately, state officials said Tuesday that traffic fatalities in Maryland last year were the lowest in more than a decade.

The formation of the team comes as the police department has stabilized its staffing crisis and on the heels of increased enforcement efforts in the area. In 2025, Baltimore Police increased its traffic enforcement by 75%, including issuing nearly 11,000 citations to Maryland drivers with Virginia plates.

The newly formed traffic team, which launched on Jan. 18, has already initiated more than 400 traffic stops, Baltimore Police Said. Those stops included 334 warnings, 72 repair orders, 10 parking citations, one DUI arrest and 15 towed vehicles, as of Jan. 27.

Baltimore Police is encouraging residents to email tips about “aggressive driving locations” to CTT@baltimorepolice.org.