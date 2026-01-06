Rubber Duckie, you make driving the Bay Bridge so much fun.

Later this year, a gigantic yellow inflatable duck will be visible from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Mama Duck, a 60-foot rubber duckie, will be displayed prominently at Sandy Point State Park during the 2026 Maryland Seafood Festival in September, according to event organizers.

Jeremiah Batucan, a partner at Peake Events, said the duck will be installed on the park’s East Beach area, behind the event’s main stage.

“We were looking for something big,” Batucan said.

Placing the duck on land, rather than floating in water, is cheaper and logistically easier, Batucan said. It also allows people to get much closer for photos. If it were on the water, it wouldn’t look as impressive, because it would be farther away.

Craig Samborski, the owner of the duck, said he’s entering his 12th year of traveling the country with it.

“The biggest kick I get is having created something that makes people happy. And I very sincerely mean that,” Samborski said.

He said he’s excited that the large inflatable will be visible to motorists driving on the Bay Bridge, not just people attending the festival.

“I am really looking forward to this,” he said.

Samborski said he’s also bringing a smaller — albeit still large — duck. Timmy, a 10-foot inflatable duck, will also be displayed.

The Maryland Transportation Authority, which oversees and polices the state’s tolled bridges and tunnels, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The seafood festival, established in 1966, will bring food vendors, live music, educational exhibits from local nonprofits, seafood-eating contests, a historic skipjack race and more.

Batucan said his competition isn’t other festivals or outdoor events. Rather, the competition is people choosing to stay home to watch Netflix.

“We want kids and families to get out and touch grass, as they say. Or be on the water and get to experience the water,” he said.

Tickets are available online now and will also be available on-site. The festival is rain or shine, and scheduled for Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

This is not the giant duck’s first visit to Maryland. She appeared in Crisfield and Leonardtown in 2023.