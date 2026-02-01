Maryland has one more chance to take home a Grammy Award on Sunday night.

The prime-time Grammy Awards ceremony begins at 8 p.m., but awards were doled out beginning at 3:30 p.m. — in total, there are 95 categories this year, but in the interest of time, only a small fraction are announced during the evening show.

Rock band Turnstile, “KPop Demon Hunters” singer Rei Ami, country singer Maggie Rose, producer Dijon and spoken word poet Marc Marcel were nominated for Grammys, which celebrate the best music and recording of the year.

Turnstile was the only nominee to take away trophies from the preshow, the band’s first two Grammys.

Dijon has Maryland’s final shot to win for album of the year — usually toward the end of the prime-time broadcast — for his work on Justin Bieber’s album “SWAG.”

Stay tuned Sunday evening as we share updates on how each Maryland nominee fares at the 68th Grammy Awards.

Turnstile shouts out Baltimore in first career win

During the preshow, Baltimore band Turnstile — featuring frontman and producer Brendan Yates, guitarist Pat McCrory, bassist Franz Lyons, drummer Daniel Fang and guitarist Meg Mills — won best rock album for “Never Enough.”

“The community we found through punk and hard-core music has given us a safe place to swing in the dark and land somewhere beautiful,” said Yates, who produced the album. “So to our family, our friends, our partners, our peers, Baltimore, thank you. We love you.”

Turnstile, which released “Never Enough” in June, also won best metal performance for the track “Birds.”

“Everyone we’ve ever met through this band, thank you,” Fang said during the acceptance speech.

Earlier in the ceremony, Turnstile lost best rock performance to “Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” — a song from the upcoming concert film “Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow” — by Yungblud and featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II. “Alone” by veteran English rockers the Cure also beat out Turnstile’s “Seein’ Stars” in best alternative music performance.

Maggie Rose featured in preshow opening number, loses category

Country singer Maggie Rose, who grew up in Potomac, helped kick off the festivities Sunday afternoon as part of the opening number for the Premiere Ceremony.

Singing Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star,” she was joined by reggae artist Lila Iké, musician Trombone Shorty, singer/songwriter Israel Houghton and multigenre singer/songwriter Grace Potter, who is also nominated with Rose in the best Americana performance category for “Poison in My Well.”

But that was the only time Rose hit the Grammys preshow stage — the singer lost best Americana performance to Mavis Staples for “Godspeed.”

Potomac native Maggie Rose (center) performs during the opening number of the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. (Getty Images for the Recording Academy®)

Dijon misses out

Dijon Duenas, a University of Maryland, College Park, alum from Ellicott City, lost producer of the year to Cirkut, a key collaborator of Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles-via-Baltimore poet Marc Marcel lost best spoken word poetry album to Virginia rapper Mad Skillz.

No gold for Montgomery County’s ‘Golden’ singer

Rei Ami, who grew up in Germantown and attended the University of Maryland, made up a third of the trio of singers behind the “KPop Demon Hunters” mega-hit “Golden.” But it was “Defying Gravity” by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande from “Wicked” that took home the gold. The song did, however, win best song written for visual media, though that award is given to the songwriters, not singers.

Every Maryland Grammy nomination