Baltimoreans are slated to join nationwide protests and walkouts against the Trump administration and immigration enforcement Tuesday — one year into the president’s second term.

Women’s March, 50501, Color of Change and other organizations are partnering for the national demonstrations they’ve coined the “Free America Walkout.” People were encouraged to walk out of school, work and commerce. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,200 events were planned across the country with an estimated 45,000 attendees, according to organizers’ website.

“We will withhold our labor, our participation, and our consent. A free America begins the moment we refuse to cooperate,” organizers say on their website.

In response to an email seeking comment on the protests Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said, “who cares?”

In Baltimore, several groups are calling for residents to gather at 5 p.m. at the corner of Eastern and Linwood Avenues near Patterson Park. Similar demonstrations are happening in Bowie, Chestertown, Laurel and parts of Montgomery County.

“Trump has employed ICE and the military as his personal army against the working class at home and abroad,” Baltimore organizers said in a post on social media.

The Baltimore Police Department is aware and will assist with traffic flow and maintain public safety amid the demonstration as needed, while also closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement partners, a spokesperson said in an email.

Recent polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found about 4 in 10 Americans approve of Trump’s performance as president — virtually unchanged from when he first took office last year — but only half of those polled believe he has the right priorities.

Some 45% of Americans believe Trump has helped immigration and border security “a lot” or “a little,” but many believe the president has “gone too far” in his immigration crackdown, the AP found. Only 38% of Americans approve of Trump’s approach to immigration, down from 49% when he first took office last year, per polling.

Polling was conducted following the death of Renee Nicole Good, a Minnesota woman who was fatally shot by immigration enforcement officers. Her death sparked protests in Baltimore earlier this month.

The Associated Press and The Banner’s Clara Longo de Freitas contributed to this reporting.