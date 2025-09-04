Tucked away in a Columbia neighborhood is a peculiar home. Humans come and go, but they don’t live there. Yet the home’s two sets of washers and dryers are always humming and the house goes through heads of lettuce like they’re water.

So who lives there?

It’s not a question of who but what.

Dozens of fluffy, long-eared bunnies reside in the two-story colonial in the Rivers Edge neighborhood, living large until a forever home can be found for each of them.

Welcome to the headquarters of Friends of Rabbits, a nonprofit domestic rabbit rescue. When domesticated rabbits are found as strays, stuck in crowded shelters or rescued from hoarding situations, many find their way to the organization.

Friends of Rabbits rescues 150 to 200 bunnies a year. But recently the group faced its largest rescue to date, taking in nearly 60 rabbits in late July from a farm in Baltimore County’s Woodstock.

Board member Sarah Healy got word from the farm’s neighbor about a female rabbit that wasn’t moving but had turned up in the neighbor’s backyard.

The ailing bunny went to a shelter, but Healy couldn’t get the animal out of her head. She went to the shelter and immediately fell in love with the rabbit, taking her home. Sadly, the female rabbit, along with her unborn litter of 13 bunnies, did not make it.

Then the neighbor reached out again, saying there were more running around in her backyard, including “a bunch of babies,” Healy recalled.

So, with help from volunteers, Healy went back and caught roughly 60 rabbits in total.

“I like to think that she kind of saved all the others, because if she hadn’t wandered off of that farm onto someone else’s property, we wouldn’t have heard about all of these guys,” said Healy, surrounded by many of the rescued male rabbits on the living room floor during playtime.

Susan Wong, Friends of Rabbits’ treasurer and the house’s owner, gives a tour of the group’s headquarters. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner) Wong holds one of the baby rabbits born since the group took in 60 bunnies found roaming a barn in Woodstock last month. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

The ragtag team worked quickly to tackle the bunnies’ severe malnourishment, remove maggots burrowed into their fur and address emergency medical needs. Many of the rabbits were found suffering from respiratory and intestinal issues.

But soon, rabbits being rabbits, something not so surprising popped up.

Most of the rescued female rabbits were pregnant, giving birth to litters of four to nine babies, or kits. The last mama rabbit gave birth to a litter on Aug. 22.

At one point, there were 100 bunnies in the group’s Columbia house.

Susan Wong, Friends of Rabbits’ treasurer and the house’s owner, had never taken in so many rabbits at a single time in 31 years of rescuing.

“I had this house built for the rabbits,” said Wong, a retired chief scientific resources liaison for the National Institutes of Health.

Male rabbits hang out on the couch before eventually spreading out during exercise time, when the rabbits are allowed to run free in a room. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

When the bunnies aren’t housed in cages, they hop around and sleep in what would be the home’s living and dining rooms, as well as in the upstairs bedrooms and the basement’s office areas. Wong sets up exercise time every day for the rabbits inside and outside on the back deck.

No matter where they are staying, the bunnies stretch their legs and get in plenty of zoomies and binkies — when rabbits leap and twist in the air — each day.

Thanks to the group’s extensive foster network, dozens of the bunnies — after graduating from quarantine — are temporarily housed in other homes. Over the years, many families in the neighborhood have volunteered at the rescue and have fostered rabbits. Healy has nearly 20 in her home.

“People should know that [domesticated] rabbits can’t survive outside. They need just as much, if not more care than cats and dogs,” Healy said. “They’re a lot harder to take care of than many people anticipate.”

Healy watches a young rabbit check out baby bunnies in a container. She also fosters rescue rabbits in her home. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner) Rabbits that are ready for adoption are moved to the basement headquarters, where they enjoy larger pens made from plastic kiddie pools. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Established in 1997 after a number of smaller rescues came together, Friends of Rabbits is said to be the largest domestic rabbit rescue in the Maryland, Virginia and Washington area.

Over the years, Friends of Rabbits also has rescued guinea pigs, mice, hamsters, gerbils and chinchillas.

The group is funded through donations and services for rabbit owners, including grooming, boarding and adoptions. It’s accepting donations for the farm bunnies through a GoFundMe page. The house’s garage is a one-stop bunny shop filled with hay, treats, pelted food, litter boxes and more.

Yes, rabbits can be trained to use a litter box.

When rabbits are ready to be adopted, they are moved to the basement headquarters, where Wong has fashioned larger pens from plastic kiddie pools.

Before any rabbit can be adopted, it must be vaccinated and spayed (for girl bunnies) or neutered (for the boys).

Can’t be having even more, um, surprises.

Although seeing bunnies find forever homes is the main mission behind Friends of Rabbits, Wong also wants to educate as many people as possible about house rabbits.

“Why aren’t rabbits at the same status as cats and dogs? You wouldn’t cage a cat or dog for an indefinite amount of time,” Wong said. “Rabbits deserve better.”