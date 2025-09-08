Welcome to Charmed, a new series of reader-submitted missed connections submitted to The Banner on Instagram. These are the almost-love stories — passing glances, shared laughs, moments that lingered just a little too long and made someone wonder about a next time.

Do you think one of these stories is about you? Your story might not be over yet. Reach out by responding to the form below. We’ll share your message and contact info with the original poster. If they’re interested in connecting with you, they’ll get in touch directly.

No promises, but hey — maybe it’s a match? ❤️

Fumble of the heart

There was a man sitting in front of me at the Ravens-Bengals Thursday Night Football game last season who kept asking if I could see because he was too tall whenever we stood, kept adding to the conversation I was having with my sister, asked me to play games with him during breaks, and getting me to chant “Brie Cheese Burrow” with him. BUT I was too into the game to realize he was flirting with me and I told him I can see and to stop asking/distracting me. He was very cute and my entire family afterwards called me an idiot for not seeing he was trying to talk to me, LOL.

- Christine, 26

Dancefloor glances

To the tall guy wearing a white shirt and cammo (?) hat at Royal Blue at the end of July — We danced by each other the whole night and I noticed you looking over and wished I had said something. Let’s go out again! — Polka dots + glasses

- B, 29

Ashes and almosts

We chatted and shared a cigarette outside Lithuanian Hall, I think her name was Betsy, forgot to get her number and haven’t seen her since. She was wearing a cool bones necklace and a bandana on her head. It must’ve been March or April. I cannot remember what I was wearing, but I likely had on yellow tinted glasses.

- Peter, 28

Dragon, no digits

I was vending at the Baltimore Erotic Art Market and you gave me a little 3D printed d-- dragon. We flirted back and forth a little but I had no clue if you were actually queer/available or just friendly. Regardless, by the time it occurred to me that I should ask for your number, you had already left the market.

- Oberon, 30

Elevator eyes

I had to go down to a different floor in my office building near Carroll Park to visit with IT. While waiting for the elevator, this guy comes up and waits with me. He complimented my appearance, said I looked smart, and tried to guess what my role is at our organization. He rides the elevator up with me even though he was actually heading downstairs. The conversation flows easily, more than just typical elevator small talk, and we continue chatting until we reach my floor. In an office with about 1000 employees, the odds aren’t in my favor to run into him again, and of course I didn’t ask him his name either.

- K, 26

Think you’ve had a missed connection? Tell us about it.