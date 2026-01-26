Marylanders, shovel the snow now before it gets “dangerously cold” and more comes, weather officials warn.

After a winter storm dumped 8 to 12 inches of snow and sleet on the Baltimore region Sunday, frigid temperatures, brutal windchills and possibly another storm lie in the week ahead.

Temperatures Monday could drop as low as 7 degrees with a windchill of zero to -5 degrees, said Kyle Pallozzi, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

NWS forecasts suggest temperature highs this week will linger in the teens and 20s, with some lows in the single digits. That means any amount of snow left on your porch should be shoveled as soon as possible.

“It’ll only get more difficult throughout the week,” Pallozzi said. “Each time it refreezes, it’ll be more like ice, less like snow.”

Doctors recommend shoveling for short periods as frequently as needed, to avoid straining your heart, joints and back.

And don’t put the shovel away too fast or use all of your salt. Meteorologists say another storm could hit the region this weekend.

“It does look like it’s going to be a nor’easter,” Pallozzi said. “If it tracks close to the coastline, that would be the best for Baltimore to see snow. If it tracks closer to the sea, there wouldn’t be any precipitation at all.”

Sunday’s snowstorm disrupted travel and shuttered schools, government offices and businesses across the state. Most counties around Maryland saw 10 to 11 inches of snowfall.