More than 11 inches of snow and ice fell on parts of Maryland over the weekend as a major winter storm swept across the state. Even though the snow has stopped, it’s forecast to be bitterly cold the rest of this week, with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

Many school systems canceled classes on Monday and colleges and universities across the state announced closures. Now, we’re starting to hear about the rest of the week.

Here is a list of K-12 school closures for Tuesday:

Allegany County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. Students will have a virtual learning day. | Read the alert.

Baltimore City Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, and the virtual learning program, BRAVE, will be open. | Read the alert.

Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Caroline County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Calvert County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Cecil County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.| Read the alert.

Charles County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Frederick County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Garrett County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. Students will have a virtual learning day. | Read the alert.

Harford County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Howard County Public School System will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Montgomery County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday-Thursday. | Read the alert.

Talbot County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Washington County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Wicomico County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. | Read the alert.

Worcester County Public Schools will open one-hour late Tuesday. | Read the alert.