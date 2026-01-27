The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said Monday that crews rescued a chocolate Lab that was stuck on a frozen creek.

Early Monday, the department said on social media, emergency dispatchers received a 911 call that a dog was stuck on Luce Creek, which was iced over.

The county and Annapolis city fire departments both responded to the area and found the dog.

Rescuers carefully moved onto the frozen creek and secured the dog in a Stokes basket, used to transport patients in difficult conditions, and got to work warming the animal up.

“This rescue is a reminder that our crews are always ready for every member of our community, even our four-legged ones,” the county fire department wrote.

The agency reminded people to “STAY OFF” icy water and called ice on area waterways “dangerously thin.”