Parts of Maryland saw the largest snowfall in years over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport registered 11 inches of snowfall this weekend, said Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office, with some sleet in the mix. Ice precipitation stayed at around a tenth of an inch.

Snow accumulation was pretty uniform in the state, LaSorsa said. Neighborhoods surrounding Baltimore saw between 8-12 inches of snowfall, and most counties in Maryland registered around 10-11 inches, LaSorsa said.

Baltimore usually sees no more than 7.5 inches of snowfall in January and February, according to NWS data. The last major snowstorm in the city was winter storm Jonas in 2016, which brought about 30 inches of snow to the area.

The weekend’s winter storm spread across a wide swath of the country, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain from Texas to New England, according to The Weather Channel. At least 11,600 flights were canceled, and more than 1 million people were left without power.

Here’s a look at some snowfall totals reported across Maryland from the NWS: