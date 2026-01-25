The good news: The storm that dumped 7 or more inches of snow on the Baltimore region is expected to end overnight.

The bad news: The rest of January is going to be cold, cold, cold.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday. Forecasters for the National Weather Service expect temperatures to hold steady in the middle to upper 20s during the day — before dropping significantly for the rest of the month.

Residents should take advantage of the mostly sunny weather to “plow, shovel, salt” while the snow is still movable, said Chris Strong, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. ”Once this congeals into an iceberg, it’ll be hard to move.“

Temperatures on Monday evening are expected to plunge into the single digits, Strong said. That could mean temperatures around 5 or 6 degrees Tuesday morning for Baltimore-area residents.

Officials are calling for an arctic front to move across the region Thursday into Friday, keeping temperatures low in the single digits.

Such conditions are unusually cold for the Baltimore-Washington area, Strong said.