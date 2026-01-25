Emergency physicians are warning people to take safety precautions during the snowstorm to avoid common issues, such as frostbite and sledding injuries in children and heart attacks in adults.

Dr. Mohini Bedi, a University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center emergency department physician, advises people to be mindful about overtaxing themselves.

When it comes to shoveling, try more frequent stints of shorter duration, even heading out during the storm to shovel a layer. That will help people avoid straining their hearts, along with joints and backs, he and others said.

Bedi also said shovel with a friend to share the burden and keep tabs on each other. And stay hydrated.

Also, keep your phone handy for emergencies, and stop shoveling immediately and call 911 if you experience chest or radiating pain, cold sweat, shortness of breath, sudden dizziness or nausea. These could be symptoms of a heart attack.

Dr. Lauren Fitzpatrick, medical director of the Anne Arundel Medical Center’s pediatric emergency department, said she typically sees a spike in sledding injuries after a major storm. For this storm, she’s especially concerned about frostbite in children because the severe cold is likely to last for the next week.

Frostbite, when the skin and underlying tissue freeze, is most common in fingers, toes, noses and ears, and occurs when skin is exposed to temperatures below 32 degrees. It can lead to severe, even permanent, injury. Children are vulnerable because their bodies lose heat faster than adults and they may not recognize when it’s time to come inside.

Fitzpatrick advised dressing children in waterproof hats, gloves and boots, and limiting time outside to 45 minutes to an hour at a time. Come inside earlier if clothing becomes wet. She also advised parents to check for covered benches and other hidden obstacles, and avoid areas with trees and roadways.

Have children play with others of their own age because bigger kids could accidentally harm smaller ones, she said. And, she stressed, “Do not let children sled headfirst.”

When inside, Fitzpatrick said, warm up slowly with warm drinks and warm water, versus hot. If extremities are numb and feeling doesn’t return, or children are especially lethargic and don’t come around, seek medical attention.

For cuts, bumps and bruises and less severe conditions, many people could go to an urgent care center, call their primary care doctor or seek a telehealth visit. That saves the emergency room for the most severe injuries and conditions.