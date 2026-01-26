Many major roadways across the Baltimore region have seen significant snow clearing after a wintry Sunday, but state and local officials are urging heightened caution as conditions will remain dangerous.

The State Highway Administration has more than 2,800 pieces of equipment — plows, trucks, blowers and more — deployed as crews work to prevent roads from freezing over. Major highways like Interstates 95 and 695 are largely clear but may remain slick, meaning they are only safe to drive on at reduced speeds.

Local transportation departments have their own teams clearing roadways. In Baltimore, where the local transportation department is responsible for all roads inside city limits, more than 700 vehicles have been fully activated, according to the mayor’s office.

But with frigid temperatures forecast all week, icy conditions are likely to stick around, and officials are pleading with residents to only drive if absolutely necessary.

“Pavements are not going to warm up anytime soon, they’re in the 20s [degrees],” state highway spokesperson Charlie Gischlar said. “That’s dangerous.”

Pretreating roads with salt, brine and liquid magnesium combined with sporadic sunshine Monday could melt some snow or ice. But if an area of road looks wet, it’s likely to refreeze.

SHA has an interactive map where residents can check to see where a truck has plowed recently. Roads with a streak of yellow indicate that a truck has passed within the last half hour, and arrows indicate the direction. The map also shows the location of traffic cameras (available for viewing here) for those who want to eye the conditions of their commute.

In Baltimore, crews are focused on larger roadways, emergency evacuation routes (indicated by roadside signs) and key thoroughfares connecting to schools and hospitals, according to the mayor’s office. Some neighborhood roads may need to wait for plowing, and residents may have to dig out their own alleyways.

Baltimore County government is responsible for more than 2,600 miles of roadway. For a snowfall of this size, residents should expect to wait at least 48 hours before all roads can get plowed, according to the county website. Currently, about 70% of the roadways are passable, said Ron Snyder, the public works and transportation spokesperson, and crews hope to have all roads passable by Monday night.

“We’re going to keep working until it’s done,” said Snyder, who urged caution for anyone getting behind the wheel, but also patience from residents. “A lot of our [workers] haven’t been home since Saturday night.”

In Anne Arundel County, about 80% of county roads are clear and passable for commuters, said Jacob Richardson, a spokesperson for the county’s Office of Emergency Management. Crews will continue plowing operations through the week, he said.

As of 11 a.m., close to 70% of Annapolis roads are passable, according to local officials, and the city is officially permitting nonessential travel.

Roads remain slick in Harford County, where the local government maintains 1,078 miles of roadway, according to officials. It generally takes workers between 24 to 36 hours to remove snow completely after a storm of this size, said county government spokesperson Matt Button.

People can use this interactive map to check whether their local government or the SHA is responsible for specific roadways in their area.

Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas contributed reporting