Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and safety Kyle Hamilton will miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, adding to the team’s injury woes.

Stanley left the Ravens’ loss last Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs after aggravating an ankle injury that he’d entered with. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and was considered questionable for Week 5.

Hamilton missed practice Thursday and Friday with what coach John Harbaugh said was a groin injury that “carried over” from the loss to the Chiefs. He was also listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Houston.

The Ravens will now be without seven Pro Bowl players in a potentially must-win game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie were ruled out Friday.

Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, meanwhile, is on injured reserve. Rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr., who returned to practice this week, is also inactive.

Wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (eye), who were questionable, are active as well. Rookie offensive tackle Carson Vinson is active for the first time all season.

Jackson left the Ravens’ loss to Kansas City with a hamstring injury and missed practice last week. He hasn’t missed a start because of injury since 2022. The Ravens, who will start Cooper Rush against a vaunted Texans defense, are just 4-10 since 2019 in games Jackson has not started.

Quarterback Graham Mertz, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, offensive tackles Jarrett Kingston and Trent Brown, linebacker Christian Harris and cornerback Zion Childress, all reserves, are inactive for Houston.