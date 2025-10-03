Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Former Ravens defensive lineman Arthur Jones, a member of the franchise’s Super Bowl XLVII-winning squad, has died, the team announced Friday.

Jones, 39, played for the Ravens from 2010-13 before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. He ended his career in 2017 with Washington’s NFL franchise. No other details of his death were given.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday.

“Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends."

Jones is the older brother of former UFC heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones and former NFL defensive end Chandler Jones, a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Ravens drafted Arthur Jones in the fifth round after his standout career at Syracuse, where Chandler also played. Jones appeared in 46 games over four seasons in Baltimore, starting 20. He finished his Ravens career with 120 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. In the Ravens’ Super Bowl win over the 49ers, Jones recovered a fumble and had a sack of San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In March 2014, Jones signed a five-year contract with the Colts worth over $30 million. He struggled with injuries over the remainder of his career, recording just 1.5 sacks in Indianapolis and Washington.

After retiring in 2018, Jones helped open a fitness and recovery facility in Fayetteville, New York, where he was living in 2019.

