When the Ravens took the field for the final practice ahead of their Week 5 game against the Houston Texans, two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present, making it unlikely he will play Sunday.

Jackson came out of the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the third quarter. He remained on the bench, sidelined by a hamstring injury.

It was not apparent which play Jackson was injured on. Coach John Harbaugh declined to say when Jackson suffered the injury but said it might have been something that built up.

If Jackson cannot play, backup quarterback Cooper Rush will step in. Rush is 9-5 in his last four years with the Dallas Cowboys, but the Ravens are 4-10 since 2019 when playing without Jackson.

Rush and the Ravens will have an even greater challenge because Jackson is far from the only injury.

There are 15 players on the injury report including players returning from previous injuries, guys who were hurt in the last game and more who were hurt during practice throughout the week.

Rookie offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. returned from offseason shoulder surgery that placed him on the non-football injury list to start the season.

Defensive lineman Travis Jones (knee) was injured in Week 3 and has been a limited participant throughout the week of practice. Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) was injured in Week 2 and improved to a full participant Thursday.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was injured in Week 3 but played in Week 4 before having to sit out again with an ankle injury. He returned as a limited participant Thursday.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins injured his elbow and wide receiver Devontez Walker hurt his oblique in Week 4. They returned as a limited participants Thursday.

Center Tyler Linderbaum hurt his calf during practice on Wednesday but was a full participant the next day. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh hurt his eye on Thursday and was limited.

Cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) and Marlon Humphrey (calf), as well as safety Kyle Hamilton, fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.

Harbaugh will address the media Friday afternoon before the Texans game.