Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second straight practice with a right hamstring injury Thursday, dimming hopes that he could return for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Safety Kyle Hamilton also was absent, adding even more uncertainty to an injury-riddled defense ahead of a potentially must-win game.

Hamilton, who played every defensive snap Sunday in the Ravens’ blowout loss Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs, was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice because of a groin injury. The All-Pro hasn’t missed a game since 2023.

The Ravens are just 4-10 in games Jackson has not started since 2019, including the playoffs. Backup Cooper Rush would be expected to start if Jackson, who hasn’t missed a game because of injury since 2022, is unavailable. He left Sunday’s loss late in the third quarter and had a pronounced limp after the game.

“We’re just kind of taking it day-by-day through the week,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday when asked about Jackson’s availability. “You’ll see the injury reports.”

On defense, the Ravens were also missing inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (calf) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring).

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (elbow) returned after missing practice Wednesday. Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) remains sidelined.