As the Ravens’ season threatens to careen into irrelevance, the chorus among fans for change is loud and steady. Is defensive coordinator Zach Orr on the hot seat? And could the team really move on from head coach John Harbaugh in the middle of the season?

After discussing Nnamdi Madubuike’s season-ending neck injury, “Banner Ravens Podcast” cohosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer explore the possibility of changes on the Ravens’ coaching staff.

