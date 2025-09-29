Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike

Determined not to let all the double teams hold him back this year, Ravens Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike was off to a hot start, racking up two sacks and nine quarterback pressures in two games.

But his stats will remain frozen there. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Madubuike would be out for the year due to a neck injury.

He declined to explain the diagnosis, saying that would be up Madubuike himself.

“A lot of that is things he needs to address with you guys in his time,” Harbaugh said. “I really can’t speak for him, wouldn’t want to. Those are questions that would be best answered by him going forward.”

Harbaugh also did not offer updates on five key players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who left the game Sunday due to injury.

Following Week 2’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Madubuike showed “symptoms” of what was later ruled a neck injury, according to coach John Harbaugh. While he wouldn’t go into detail, Harbaugh did express concern it could be longterm.

Madubuike is just 27 years old. A two-time Pro Bowler, he has 30 sacks, 203 tackles, including 69 for loss, in 78 games.

The Ravens selected Madubuike with the 71st pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Madubuike contributed immediately, but his breakout season came in 2023 when he had 13 sacks, which led all interior defensive linemen in the NFL. That year, the Ravens defense made history. It was the first time one team had finished first in points per game (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31).

While Madubuike’s sack count dropped to 6.5 in 2024, he drew more double teams. While he was frustrated that they limited his production, Madubuike said during training camp that he took it as a compliment.

It also allowed his teammates to make plays since opposing blockers were so focused on slowing him down.

Madubuike was also integral to a Ravens defense that led the league in the lowest total yards allowed and lowest yards per carry allowed last season.

Madubuike’s impact became clear when the Ravens had to play without him in Week 3. The defense struggled in all phases.

The Lions ran all over the Ravens, who gave up the most rushing yards (224) since 2017. They also couldn’t get to the quarterback, 31-year-old Jared Goff who isn’t known for his legs, and finished with zero sacks.

The Ravens were also without outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who led the team in sacks last year.