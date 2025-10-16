Still need plans for the upcoming Ravens-free weekend?

Baltimore, as usual, does not disappoint. From the annual Comic-Con and running festival to new theater productions and touring acts, we’ve got you covered.

Thursday, Oct. 16

‘The Peculiar Patriot’

Playwright Liza Jessie Peterson’s one-person show about the toll of mass incarceration in America kicks off Baltimore Center Stage’s anticipated 2025-26 season. The play, executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe, opens Wednesday and runs through Nov. 9.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday

Price: $10-$50

Location: Baltimore Center Stage (700 N. Calvert St.)

Family friendly? Graphic video content is shown during the performance.

Disney on Ice

Hear that? It’s the sound of your kids begging to do something fun.

Disney on Ice takes over CFG Bank Arena all weekend with a “Moana”-centric story and an appearance by Mickey Mouse.

Meanwhile, the Lyric hosts “Gabby’s Dollhouse Live!” at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Time: 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; noon and 4 p.m. Sunday

Price: $35.45-$125.85

Location: CFG Bank Arena (201 W. Baltimore St.)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Then & Now’

Learn about the challenges Black business owners faced decades ago — and how they persevered — during this after-hours discussion inspired by the Baltimore Museum of Industry’s latest exhibit, “The Daily Hustle: Photographs of I. Henry Phillips Sr.”

Time: 6-8:30 p.m.

Price: $15

Location: The Baltimore Museum of Industry (1415 Key Highway)

Family friendly? Yes

‘Vesper’

The Voxel’s latest experimental play is a nonlinear “dream”: “Vesper” explores surrealism and “humanity’s relationship to the night” through music, movement, poetry and more, according to the theater company’s website. Runs through Nov. 2.

Time: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Price: Pay what you can on Thursday; $10-$100 Friday-Sunday

Location: The Voxel (9 W. 25th St.)

Family friendly? “Vesper” contains violence, loud noises, flashing lights, sexual situations and theatrical haze and fog.

Friday, Oct. 17

Baltimore Comic-Con

The 26th annual celebration of all things comic culture returns to downtown for three days with writers, artists, editors and actors, including Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad”), Carl Lumbly (”Captain America: Brave New World"), Bonnie Wright (the “Harry Potter” films) and many more.

Time: 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Price: $36.74-$190.49

Location: Baltimore Convention Center (1 W. Pratt St.)

Family friendly? Yes, kids 10 and under get in free with paid adult admission.

Rare & Obscure Beer Festival

For beer drinkers who love the hunt of something new, Max’s Taphouse is serving dozens of rarities this weekend, from Founders Brewing Co.’s barrel-aged KBS Iced Latte to Abraxxxas, a smoked sour from Germany’s Freigeist Bierkultur.

Time: Opens 11:30 a.m. daily

Price: Free to enter; beers will cost you

Location: Max’s Taphouse

Family friendly? 21+

Saturday, Oct. 18

Baltimore Running Festival

Find a spot along the route to cheer on friends, family members and strangers (all of whom will appreciate your enthusiasm and punny signs) at the 25th edition of this annual street race.

Time: 8 a.m.

Price: Free to watch; $76.65-$164.25 to run

Location: McKeldin Square (101 E. Pratt St.). Check out the marathon map on the festival’s website.

Family friendly? Yes

Version

This inclusive dance party celebrates Baltimore Blaq Pride at Current Space with DJ sets from an all-Baltimore lineup, including founders Trillnatured and Kotic Couture, along with Nomii, Cadeem LaMarr and Goblin Princete.

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Price: $11.90 in advance; $15 at the door

Location: Current Space’s Garden Bar (421 Tyson St.)

Family friendly? 21+

The Story of Witchcraft

Michael Hughes, author and Banner copy editor, explores the history and allure of witchcraft, from its origins to its modern practices.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $18-$20

Location: Creative Alliance (3134 Eastern Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes, if your kids can handle a fact-based talk about witchcraft.

Mondrary

Harford County screamo quintet Mondrary headlines Metro Baltimore. Check out their 2024 EP, “...and the trees fell quiet.” Hynoki, Mersō and Grail will also perform.

Time: 7 p.m.

Price: $20.60

Location: Metro Baltimore (1700 N. Charles St.)

Family friendly? All ages

Sunday, Oct. 19

‘Voices of Vienna: Mozart & Schubert’

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Mario Venzago, performs Schubert’s “Great” Ninth Symphony and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21 for a Sunday matinee.

Time: 3 p.m.

Price: $35-$109

Location: Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.)

Family friendly? Yes

Justin Willman

The star of Netflix’s first magic comedy special brings his “One for the Ages” tour to the Lyric.

Time: 6 p.m.

Price: $53-$97

Location: The Lyric (140 W. Mount Royal Ave.)

Family friendly? Yes