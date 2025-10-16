A rainy June postponed the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival. Now the rainbow is set to come out in October.

This year’s grand marshal is Bree Fram, a Space Force colonel forced to take administrative leave this year after President Donald Trump changed policy on transgender service in uniform.

“In my mind, to have to serve in that capacity under a sex-assigned-at-birth standard would have been dehumanizing,” she said. “The right choice for me was to be placed on administrative leave.”

An author, podcaster, speaker and astronautical engineer, Fram has served 22 years in the Air Force and the Space Force. She’ll retire Jan. 1.

Her departure from active service was widely reported because she was an outspoken advocate for transgender acceptance. The response was, at times, hostile.

“I have had times where my content, snippets of a speech that I’ve given or other things have been shared in circles where the vast majority of people just want to mock me, to laugh at me or to threaten me,” she said.

Col. Bree Fram presents awards to staff outside the Pentagon on June 3, her last day in uniform. (Eric R. Dietrich/U.S. Air Force)

Fram won’t appear in uniform. New rules require members of the service to meet the dress and appearance standards for their sex assigned at birth. Violating them could have consequences for Fram’s retirement.

After she retires, you may hear more from her.

“I plan to continue to uphold my oath,” she said. “And to me, that means working either in organizations that protect democracy or going into politics myself when I’m able to do so, and in some other way defending our rights.”

The parade follows a 1.2-mile route this year, stepping off at 10 a.m. from the intersection of Calvert and Bladen streets, moving to Church Circle and then out West Street to Amos Garrett Boulevard.

The festival at Maryland Hall and in the Bates Athletic Complex runs until 4 p.m.

It includes vendors, music and a range of activities. Admission to the fairgrounds is free.

Festivities begin Friday night with a Pride Dance Party + Social at AND Creative Gallery and ArtFarm Studios. Tickets are $17.95, plus taxes and fees.

The parade and festival coincide with a day of national protest against the Trump administration, including its policies regarding transgender acceptance.

Organizers of the No Kings protests in Annapolis have moved their picket line to Sunday, scheduling it from 1-3 p.m. at the intersection of Bestgate Road and Generals Highway.

Other events around the county, including protests in Crofton and Glen Burnie, will take place on Saturday.

Here are some other great things to do in the week through Oct. 15.

A ghost dance

7 p.m. Friday

Ballet Theatre of Maryland opens its fall season at Maryland Hall with a reprisal of its production of “Giselle.”

Lauren Martinez will share the role of Giselle in a Maryland Ballet Theatre production of “Giselle” at Maryland Hall through Sunday. (Joanne Salyer/Maryland Ballet Theatre)

The ballet tells the story of a peasant girl in love with Albrecht, a nobleman in disguise. She dies of a broken heart but saves him from beyond the grave.

Victoria Sanzotera and Lauren Martinez will share the role of Giselle, while Diego Sosa and Alexander Collen will share the role of Albrecht.

The cast of the two-act ballet includes more than two dozen dancers.

The show repeats at 7 p.m. Saturday and in a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are $64.46, with livestreams available for $39.

Problems of success

3:30 p.m. Saturday

The better Navy football is, the harder it is to get tickets.

The Mids (6-0) are on a tear this year, and when they face the Florida Atlantic Owls (3-3) on Saturday, lawn seating may be your only option if you buy from the Naval Academy Athletic Association.

Seats on the grass are $40 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces, including SeatGeek.

Fall Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Music, food and shopping opportunities can be found on Maryland Avenue for its annual fall festival.

The Cordelias, The Livebox, Jesse Moody and Annapolis Percussive Dance will perform.

The Pup Parade, billed as a block-and-a-half stroll in costume and with pets, begins at 2 p.m. at Old Fox Books.

Admission is free.

Comedy tour

7 p.m. Sunday

Comedian Tom Segura brings his extended international tour to The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover.

“Come Together” follows popular Netflix comedy specials from 2023, 2020 and 2018.

Tickets are $55-$285, plus taxes and fees.

Talk, talk, talk

7 p.m. Tuesday

Sixteen people will give five-minute talks on a variety of topics at Ignite Annapolis.

The lineup at Maryland Hall includes Ingrid Romero, Brittany Villalta, Scott Shelton, Kenneth D. Aston Jr., Vanessa Bright, Alex Pline, MaryMarie Quigley, John Potvin, Susan Wheatley, Julie Lenzer, Mitch Stanley, Jennifer Mish, Maria Alessandri, David Peduto, Ellen Shiery and Dan Baum.

They will talk about change, second chances, beloved landmarks, the environment, the housing crisis, dignity at life’s end, cultural identity, the neuroscience of crawling and other topics.

The idea is to spark a perspective shift through others’ passions.

Tickets are $10. Only a handful were left as of Wednesday night.

Singing with dad

8 p.m. Wednesday

A.J. Croce brings his tour “Croce Plays Croce” to Rams Head On Stage for a rare afternoon concert of his father’s music and his own new material from the album “Heart of the Eternal.”

Croce was 2 when his father, Jim Croce, died in a Louisiana plane crash in 1973.

After his death, his music resonated far beyond its initial reach. Three singles became part of the era’s soundtrack: “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim,” “Operator (That’s Not the Way It Feels)” and “Time in a Bottle.”

Tickets are $70-$95, plus taxes and fees.