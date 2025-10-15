There’s no shortage of fall festivals this time of year, and Baltimore County is hosting several this weekend. But don’t sleep on the mushroom hike and craft fair. Check out these and other events for the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Profs and Pints: Monsters

6-8:30 p.m. Thursday

The popular Profs and Pints series is expanding to a new venue, the Heavy Seas Brewing taproom at 4615 Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe. There’s a talk Thursday on medieval belief in monsters, featuring Lilla Kopár, a professor of medieval literature and culture at Catholic University.

Dr. Kopár’s illustrated talk will explore the origins of medieval monster lore in the classical, biblical, and Norse mythological traditions.

Tickets are $13.50 plus taxes and fees.

Maryland Home & Garden + Craft Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday

The Maryland Home & Garden + Craft show in Timonium will allow visitors to tour tiny homes and stroll through six landscaped gardens. (Maryland Home & Garden + Craft Show)

The Cow Palace at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, at 2200 York Road in Timonium, is hosting a craft fair this weekend.

Tour tiny houses and spaces, stroll through six huge landscaped gardens and check out 300 exhibitors and 100 crafters. The fair includes HGTV celebrities Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt talking about home renovation.

Admission is $7 online or $9 in at the door for adults. Children 5 and younger are free.

Parkville Carney Festival

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

The Parkville Carney Festival takes place Saturday in the parking lot of St. Ursula Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Road in Parkville.

Dozens of vendors include crafters, and there are family activities all day, such as Ms. Dee the Clown and a car show.

Admission is free. Kids’ games have a small fee.

Fall Festival at Boordy Vineyards

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

Boordy Vineyards at 12820 Long Green Pike in Hydes is hosting a fall festival Saturday. It features more than 35 vendors, six food trucks, live music, lawn games, face painting and a photo booth.

A $10 all-day parking pass is required, but arriving by ride share or drop-off is free.

Demolition derby

4 p.m. Saturday

The Upperco Volunteer Fire Company’s Fall Fest is revving up for an afternoon of racing and demolition derby excitement. Pit gates open at 11 a.m., and the main action starts at 4 p.m.

The event will also include a trunk or treat trackside from 2:30-3:15 p.m. The best-decorated car will win a trophy and a cash prize.

More information is available here. Advance tickets are available online. Day-of sales at the gate are cash only.

Italian Heritage Fall Festival

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday

The Italian Food and Culture Festival returns Saturday to the Towson Courthouse Square and adjacent streets.

Come for the sausage-eating contest and music by Great Train Robbery and the Monaldi Brothers.

Admission is free, and $5 parking is available.

Mushroom hike at Irvine

1-3 p.m. Sunday

Just what is a fungus — and which mushrooms are edible? A Sunday mushroom hike that kicks off at the Irvine Nature Center, at 11201 Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills, can answer these and other questions.

Environmental educator Ash Miller will lead a stroll through Irvine’s woods in search of seasonal mushrooms.

Cost is $5 per person, and advance registration is encouraged.