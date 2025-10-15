For 25 years, runners have been lacing up to hit the pavement as part of the Baltimore Running Festival.

Lee Corrigan, president of a sporting event and marketing company, was an early champion of the marathon, along with local leaders at the time, including Catherine Pugh and Martin O’Malley.

A deal with Under Armour, which had started its rise, and WBAL, which has covered the event live, made the Baltimore Running Festival a success in its inaugural year, Corrigan said. About 6,500 people crossed the finish line in 2001.

At its peak in 2014, the event — which includes a marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K — had more than 24,000 runners. Attendance dwindled over the next several years, but the ebbs and flows of the running industry, including a rise in popularity of running clubs, has brought people back to the race course.

More than 14,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s event on Saturday, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2025 Baltimore Running Festival.

When does the Baltimore Running Festival begin?

The four races — a 26.2-mile marathon, the CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield half-marathon, the 5K and Pandora 10K races — will begin at different times and locations near the Inner Harbor on Saturday.

The 5K race starts at 7:30 a.m. near McKeldin Square.

The marathon and the 10K begin at 8 a.m. near the Brooks Robinson statue outside Camden Yards.

The half-marathon kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pratt and Calvert Streets.

All courses end at 3 p.m.

Here are the full course maps, including mile markers, water stops and medical tents for the 5K, 10K, half-marathon and marathon.

How will the running festival impact traffic?

A full list of all traffic modifications is posted on the Department of Transportation website.

Some roads will close later this week in preparation for the event. The left lane of southbound Light Street, from Pratt to Conway streets, will close Thursday at 10 a.m. Pratt Street, from Charles to Light Street, will be closed starting 9 p.m. on Friday through late Saturday afternoon.

Several roads across the city will be “significantly impacted” as part of the running route and will either be closed or face parking restrictions starting Friday evening through Saturday.

Certain bus routes will not be operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, including the Charm City Circulator’s Orange, Green, Purple and Banner routes.

Why a running festival?

Corrigan, the founder of Corrigan Sports Enterprises, said Baltimore was one of the few large cities around 2000 that didn’t have a marathon. He thought the sporting event could boost the city’s economy.

Runners from 26 countries and all 50 states will participate in this year’s event, Corrigan said. That helps bring money to the city. According to festival organizers, the festival has generated $600 million in economic impact and $5 million in direct donations for charity over the years.

How has the festival changed?

The course had to be changed after the first year due to the topography of the city, Corrigan said. Changing the course can be an ordeal, as the festival needs to get it certified so the event can be a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, one of the most high-profile racing competitions.

Runners used to start and finish near the stadiums, with the final stretch between Camden Yards and the M&T Bank Stadium. Around 10 years ago, they changed the course so the finish line is by Pratt and Light Streets, with the Inner Harbor as the backdrop.

“I’m not sure you can do better than that, right?” Corrigan said.

Construction has affected the course, too. For the past several years, for example, runners have not gone all the way around Lake Montebello due to the sinkhole.

Is anything special planned for this year’s 25th anniversary?

Extra confetti, Corrigan said. And a special commemorative T-shirt.